Gamehost Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:GH opened at C$8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gamehost has a one year low of C$6.63 and a one year high of C$9.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.39. The stock has a market cap of C$185.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gamehost will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.