GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.97.

GDS stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in GDS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

