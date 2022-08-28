GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.97.
GDS stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
