Genaro Network (GNX) Price Down 13.3% This Week

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $274,977.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

