GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.24. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.34.
GigaMedia Company Profile
