Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Down 61.5% in August

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBZ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 4,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

