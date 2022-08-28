Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 149,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

GXTG traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $31.16. 4,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,393. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

