GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $242.80.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

