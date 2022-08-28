Golden Goose Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $149,400.83 and $5,630.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00828095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

