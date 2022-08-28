Goose Finance Price Tops $0.0435 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $76,404.36 and $103.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00129955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087886 BTC.

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

