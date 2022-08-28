Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Graham Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.74.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Graham
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graham (GHM)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.