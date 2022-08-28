Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Graham

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

Further Reading

