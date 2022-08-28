Grimm (GRIMM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $15,907.28 and approximately $33.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00057341 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Grimm
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Grimm
