Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

Guardant Health Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

