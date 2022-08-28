Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the July 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,736. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

