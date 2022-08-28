Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.25. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

