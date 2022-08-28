Head to Head Analysis: ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) & Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Laboratories and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $470.25 million 1.66 $19.73 million $0.19 88.69 ProFrac $768.35 million 3.88 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Core Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 2 1 0 0 1.33 ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Core Laboratories and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Core Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.43%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than ProFrac.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Core Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Core Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core Laboratories and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories 1.82% 16.12% 4.58% ProFrac N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Core Laboratories beats ProFrac on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and oil delivered products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment provides services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. In addition, the company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. It operates approximately in 50 countries. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

