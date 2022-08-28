Head to Head Review: TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) versus Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresnillo and TRX Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.36 $421.21 million N/A N/A TRX Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -24.78

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fresnillo and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold N/A -12.09% -9.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fresnillo and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 6 2 0 2.11 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 41.24%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Risk & Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresnillo beats TRX Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

About TRX Gold

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.