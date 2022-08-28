Hifi Finance Price Up 6.1% This Week (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $55.42 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083822 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe.

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hifi Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hifi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.