Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) to Issue $0.39 Dividend

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance
HKXCY opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $65.64.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
