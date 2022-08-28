IceCure Medical (ICCM) versus The Competition Financial Review

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) is one of 218 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IceCure Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49% IceCure Medical Competitors -1,540.74% -61.49% -22.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million -$9.90 million -4.02 IceCure Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $85.63 million -426.76

This table compares IceCure Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IceCure Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IceCure Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 IceCure Medical Competitors 658 3091 7283 163 2.62

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 229.48%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 35.70%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

IceCure Medical rivals beat IceCure Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

