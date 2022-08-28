ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.40.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $213.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $196.34 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.58.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ICON Public by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

