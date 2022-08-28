Ideaology (IDEA) Market Capitalization Achieves $352,634.20

Ideaology (IDEA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $352,634.20 and approximately $253,099.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00129955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087886 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.