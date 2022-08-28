Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 92,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also

