Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW) Short Interest Update

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Down 13.2 %
INTEW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 19,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,038. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13.
About Integral Acquisition Co. 1
