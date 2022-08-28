Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Short Interest Update

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEL remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,745. Integrated Wellness Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Get Integrated Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Wellness Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEL. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 2,141.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 448,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 428,220 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 119.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 195,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $511,000.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.