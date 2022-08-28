Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Short Interest Update

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:WEL remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,745. Integrated Wellness Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEL. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 2,141.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 448,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 428,220 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 119.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 195,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $511,000.
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.
