Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the July 31st total of 103,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Intellicheck news, CEO Bryan Lewis purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,293.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intellicheck news, CEO Bryan Lewis purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,293.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $62,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,425.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,210 shares of company stock worth $174,290 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intellicheck by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 636,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intellicheck by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intellicheck by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 48,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.