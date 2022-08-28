IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Tops $319.56 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. IoTeX has a market cap of $319.56 million and $13.69 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00158810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032567 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

