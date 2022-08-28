iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 83.7% in August

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the July 31st total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,595,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $53.08.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.