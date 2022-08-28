J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $148.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.82.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
Shares of SJM stock opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
