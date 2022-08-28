JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCDXF. Societe Generale cut their price target on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($17.96) to €16.90 ($17.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. AlphaValue downgraded JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

