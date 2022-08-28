Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,694,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 19,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -7.34%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

