Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

