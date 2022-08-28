KStarCoin Price Tops $0.0069 (KSC)

KStarCoin (KSC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One KStarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. KStarCoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and $2.43 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083952 BTC.

About KStarCoin

KSC is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KStarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

