Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $93.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

