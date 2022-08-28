Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $224.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $224.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.06 or 0.00931018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,727.44 or 0.99786270 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 764,807,356 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

