Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

