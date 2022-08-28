Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Financial Survey

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ALX Oncology and Lumos Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALX Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lumos Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

ALX Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 200.63%. Lumos Pharma has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.05%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Lumos Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.4% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ALX Oncology and Lumos Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALX Oncology $1.18 million 457.54 -$83.46 million ($2.72) -4.87 Lumos Pharma $230,000.00 312.84 -$30.43 million ($3.44) -2.49

Lumos Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALX Oncology. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ALX Oncology has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALX Oncology and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALX Oncology N/A -31.38% -29.66% Lumos Pharma N/A -33.81% -29.78%

Summary

ALX Oncology beats Lumos Pharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors. The company's pre-clinical products include ALTA-002, a SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

