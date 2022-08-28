Lympo Market Token Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $36,647.66 and approximately $156.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828651 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lympo Market Token Profile
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
Lympo Market Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lympo Market Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo Market Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.