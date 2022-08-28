Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.17. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

