Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $730.08 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $746.79 or 0.03777432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $730.08 million and $138.89 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00129919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00088149 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

