Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 217,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 475,613 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

