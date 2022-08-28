Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 1.4 %

Marchex stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.19. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marchex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

