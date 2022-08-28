Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,748. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

