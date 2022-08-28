MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $18,486.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.45 or 0.99867715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00055204 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00228727 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00140092 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00230577 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057499 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00055146 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

