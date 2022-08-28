MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Performance

Shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MELI Kaszek Pioneer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

