Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives $8.45 Average PT from Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.10 ($8.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

