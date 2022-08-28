MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,912,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.49 on Friday. 114,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,730. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

