MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 64,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.59. 51,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

