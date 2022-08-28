MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0478 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $162,961.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,765.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.97 or 0.07315786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00026431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00156860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00280280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00750511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00585994 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

