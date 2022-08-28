Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $44.46 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Cooper Companies worth $44,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,479,000 after buying an additional 61,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $392.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

COO stock opened at $296.57 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.