Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $104.91 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

